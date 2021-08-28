Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $372.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

