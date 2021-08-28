Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and last traded at GBX 1,174 ($15.34). 329,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 853,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,195 ($15.61).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JET2. Peel Hunt reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -7.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

