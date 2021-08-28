JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Trading Up 60%

Shares of JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC) were up 60% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 1,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02.

About JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of bridal wear and accessories. Its portfolio includes Alvina Valenta, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, and Allison Webb. The company was founded by Joseph L. Murphy in April 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

