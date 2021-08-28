JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 195,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,696. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

