John Charles Stone Sells 9,375 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $246,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Charles Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

