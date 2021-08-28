Jonathan G. Drachman Acquires 100,000 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
