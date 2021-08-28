Jonathan G. Drachman Acquires 100,000 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

