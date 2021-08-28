Joyce Nelson Sells 2,842 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Blackbaud stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,745.25 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.07.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 66.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
