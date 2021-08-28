Joyce Nelson Sells 2,842 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,745.25 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.07.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 66.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

