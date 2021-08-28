Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 9,800 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JET. Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

JET stock opened at GBX 6,407 ($83.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The firm has a market cap of £13.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,431.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

