K21 (K21) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. K21 has a total market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, K21 has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002471 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,281 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.