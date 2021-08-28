Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.76. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.40. Kadant has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,313,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

