Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Kaman alerts:

Shares of Kaman stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. 263,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,262. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.