Kenneth Murray Purchases 250,000 Shares of Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) Stock

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) insider Kenneth Murray bought 250,000 shares of Blue Planet Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Shares of BLP stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.10. Blue Planet Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a market capitalization of £13.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Blue Planet Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.18%.

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

