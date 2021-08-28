KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

SRE opened at $131.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after buying an additional 54,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

