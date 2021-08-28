Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$21.57 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.87 and a 12-month high of C$21.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMP.UN shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

