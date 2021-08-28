Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $89.91

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €89.91 ($105.78) and traded as low as €87.82 ($103.32). Kion Group shares last traded at €88.56 ($104.19), with a volume of 80,920 shares changing hands.

KGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.55 ($104.17).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

