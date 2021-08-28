Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $58.69 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,314,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.