Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.
Shares of KSS opened at $58.69 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,314,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
