Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 147.3% in August

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

