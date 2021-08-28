Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 147.3% in August

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $34.23.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.