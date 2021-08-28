Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.70 Million

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $617.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $608.00 million and the highest is $627.40 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $583.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

KTB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 309,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.