Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $617.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $608.00 million and the highest is $627.40 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $583.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

KTB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 309,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

