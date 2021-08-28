Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

CERN stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

