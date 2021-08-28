Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

SUB opened at $107.86 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.47 and a 52 week high of $108.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.88.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

