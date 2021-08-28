Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

