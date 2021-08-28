Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 171,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,127. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

