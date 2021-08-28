LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $547,000 in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VACQ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vector Acquisition by 931.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,235,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vector Acquisition stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

