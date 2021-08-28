Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRMF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LBRMF remained flat at $$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 39,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,060. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

