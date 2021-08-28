Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 342,500 shares, a growth of 240.1% from the July 29th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,546,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.91 target price on the stock.

Shares of LLKKF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,951. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

