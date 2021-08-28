Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $113.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.56. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

