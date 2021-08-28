Lamden Market Cap Reaches $8.20 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $63,301.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.