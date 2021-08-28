Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $639.17

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 639.17 ($8.35) and traded as low as GBX 630.50 ($8.24). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 635 ($8.30), with a volume of 415,769 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRE. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 849.83 ($11.10).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 639.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

