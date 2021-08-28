Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LDSCY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.4666 dividend. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDSCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.