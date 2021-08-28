Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.52 Million

Brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to announce sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.29 million to $17.75 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $14.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $70.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $2,873,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK remained flat at $$16.25 during midday trading on Friday. 487,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

