Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.52 Million

Brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to announce sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.29 million to $17.75 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $14.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $70.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $2,873,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LMRK remained flat at $$16.25 during midday trading on Friday. 487,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 235.29%.
About Landmark Infrastructure Partners
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.
