Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 20,000 Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

NASDAQ GOBI opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Gobi Acquisition Profile

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

