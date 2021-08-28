Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

DHBCU opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.