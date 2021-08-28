Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TB SA Acquisition were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBSAU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TBSAU opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

