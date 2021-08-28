Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $200,000 in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

BSKYU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

About Big Sky Growth Partners

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

