Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $205,000 in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Company Profile

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

