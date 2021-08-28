Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $205,000 in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Shares of Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
Foresight Acquisition Company Profile
