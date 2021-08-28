Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 53.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 43.1% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 34,486 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVAN opened at $9.75 on Friday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

