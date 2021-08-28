Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $215,000 Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Dune Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUNE. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

