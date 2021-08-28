Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 3.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $3.31 on Monday, reaching $169.13. 340,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,335. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.76. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.