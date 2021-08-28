LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.36 ($82.77).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LXS opened at €60.00 ($70.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.35. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.