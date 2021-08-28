LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s (LNXSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

