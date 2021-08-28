Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives $67.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $843.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

