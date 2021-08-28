Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LSDAF remained flat at $$136.97 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.63. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $151.93.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

