Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane Sells 19,004 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist began coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth about $12,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.