Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $68,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.18. 1,680,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,655. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.30. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.