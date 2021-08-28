Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,343 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $254,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,844. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,477.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 148,146 shares of company stock worth $2,332,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

