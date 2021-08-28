Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 3.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

