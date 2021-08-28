LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $200,648.21 and approximately $23.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005749 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007126 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

