Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.92

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $956.47 million, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.