Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

LCUT opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

In related news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $49,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $248,329 in the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 199.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

