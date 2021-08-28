Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to report sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $210,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $33.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $70.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $27.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

LMNL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

